Brazzo calls for Bayern Munich players to push themselves to the limit, improve efficiency

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has a lot of thoughts about how things can get better for his team.

Mired in a funk, Bayern Munich has sometimes lacked the necessary fire and energy to fend off their foes, but the squad has also been extremely inefficient when it comes to their finishing.

The odd part for Bayern Munich is that it is not just one or two players failing to convert chances, the finishing problem seemed to have spread like virus. Clearly, this is something that Salihamidžić would like to see change pronto.

“Physical intensity, hunger and the willingness to push yourself to the limit in every game. We also need a much better, more focused chance conversion,” Salihamidžić told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Salihamidžić can make those observations, but it will be up to Julian Nagelsmann to get his boy into a position to improve their intensity — and their conversion rate as soon as possible.