Germany Watch: Antonio Rüdiger details how David Alaba helped his transition

The transition from Chelsea FC to Real Madrid wasn’t as hard for Antonio Rüdiger as some would assume, because he already knows some of the players there.

“I’ve known David (Alaba) for a long time, as have Toni, Thibaut Courtois, and Eden Hazard,” Rüdiger told Sport1 . “He helped me integrate right away. With him we have a three-time Champions League winner who is very experienced. We two are the older ones. And with Militao we have a younger player who is already very far. When I look at him, I see myself at 24. We tick the same way.”

At Chelsea, Rüdiger was the cabin DJ. At Madrid, he can’t showcase his talent because the post is occupied. “Karim Benzema does that for us, he’s the dressing room boss,” Rüdiger laughed. “But I can live with his music. Lots of afro beats, lots of hip hop – and sometimes a bit of reggaeton for the Spaniards.”