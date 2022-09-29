Robert Lewandowski still feels FC Barcelona deserved points against Bayern Munich

FC Barcelona striker — and former Bayern Munich star — Robert Lewandowski is still smarting after dropping a 2-0 decision to his old club last week in the Champions League.

“The Bayern game should have been won, or at least a draw. The Bayern match is a lesson for us,” Lewandowski told Przeglad Sportowy (as captured by Barca Universal). “Before the match, we did not expect to be able to impose our style and create many chances. This match showed that we can do that and create chances in difficult matches. It is true that we made mistakes but I repeat that this match showed that we can offer a lot.”

Lewandowski also detailed what it was like to go back and play in front of the fans who once adored him. It turns out, they still appreciate the Poland international.

“No [I was not afraid of the crowd], because I was expecting what would happen,” said the Polish striker. “After I signed the contract with Barcelona, I travelled to Munich and met the Bayern fans and saw what they told me and how they dealt with me. The Bayern fans are very smart, they know how to differentiate between what is written in the press and the truth. They know and remember what kind of person I was, how I acted, what I did, what I said, etc.”

Lewandowski admitted it was “strange” to play at the Allianz Arena as a visitor.

“I think just entering the stadium. Although it was a strange feeling to go to another locker room and warm up in another area. It was all different, weird, and extraordinary,” said Lewandowski. “But that was also a huge challenge for me, that come back, after all, it’s impossible to stop all these feelings all of a sudden. It was not just a sporting match for me, it was also an emotional match.”