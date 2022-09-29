Why Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano hired an opera singer to improve his footballing career

Dayot Upamecano didn't have the easiest of debut seasons at Bayern Munich, and it was followed by a transfer window that brought heavy competition to his position. Nevertheless, he’s mounted a strong turnaround to start this year. The 23-year-old has now earned his way back into Didier Deschamp’s France men’s national team, just in time to try and secure a spot for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. What’s the story behind his success? A renewed dedication to personal development, according to Tz’s Philipp Kessler.

And not only in the orthodox ways! The coolest tidbit among them: Upamecano called upon an opera singer to help him with his vocal technique. Odd for a footballer? Not so! He had sound reasons, as Kessler explains:

Upamecano struggled with pain in his vocal cords before and after the end of games. So he sought help - from an opera singer from Leipzig. He taught him to use his vocal cords more gently and at the same time to have more volume in his voice.

Additionally, he’s installed an underwater ergometer in his swimming pool at home and added a personal chef and fitness trainer. Upamecano was already a speedster when he arrived, helping Bayern cut out dangerous counters — but there were still areas to gain an even greater edge:

He is currently working on his anticipation and reaction speed once a week, among other things. Areas Upamecano was keen to improve.

After all, responding first and accelerating into top gear is half the battle. But if this is all starting to sound a little maniacal, don’t worry. Part of the work of a professional athlete’s camp is taking care of their player for the long haul, mentally as well as physically, so that they can enjoy a fruitful, productive career. And a healthy life is at the core of such a pursuit:

Most recently, Upa & Co. received Will Smith’s biography from their advisor Raquel Rosa. In it, the actor admits that he only realized at the peak of his career that his loved ones were not happy around him. It shouldn’t get that far for Rosa’s players.

We’re enjoying Upamecano’s resurgence here at BFW. He looks so smooth and assured at the helm of the back-line alongside the likes of Lucas Hernández, Benjamin Pavard, and big-time Juventus arrival Matthijs de Ligt. Hopefully he’s enjoying life just as much! Long may the good times continue!