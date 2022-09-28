Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala has been compared to Lionel Messi

Jamal Musiala is one of Bayern Munich’s most talented players. In fact, he is Bayern’s top goal scorer in all competitions. Ever since he switched youth teams and left Chelsea FC for Bayern, he has quickly developed to be one of the hottest prospects out there.

Lothar Matthäus said that Musiala can become the best player on the planet at some point in the future, to which the 19-year-old former England international reacted to by saying that he needs to work on himself and improve his consistency like the Raumdeuter himself Thomas Müller.

”I have to work a lot on myself,” Musiala said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Look at Thomas Müller, how consistent he’s been at the top level for years. That’s my goal, consistency and to develop.”

Lothar is obviously raving over Musiala, with the former going as far as to compare him to a living legend: former FC Barcelona and current Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi.

For Musiala, it’s a massive shout that is reflective of his abilities and skill. “I think my dribbling in tight spaces led Lothar Matthäus to this comparison,” said Musiala. “Messi’s game is at a fantastic level, so it’s an incredible honor for me when an expert like Lothar Matthäus sees a small facet of my game in him.”

If he’s called Bambi, then he can also be called “Messiala.”