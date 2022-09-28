Germany Watch: Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick still considering Florian Wirtz for a World Cup roster spot

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich manager and current Germany boss Hansi Flick could still include Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz in his squad for the World Cup in Qatar:

Hansi Flick could still take Florian Wirtz to the World Cup if he’s physically fit and has Bundesliga minutes in his legs. The coach is in close contact with Wirtz, motivating him but without putting pressure on him. Return in team training expected mid October.

Wirtz’s comeback from an ACL surgery appears be on schedule as he recently started working with the ball again at Leverkusen. Still, an injury of this magnitude is nothing to be trifled with. The physical and mental recovery can take much longer than simply being cleared by a doctor.

The old adage goes that you don’t really feel 100% until the second year after an ACL tear. Some players never get fully back physically or mentally. Hopefully Wirtz will take his time and make sure he is fully prepared for the physical aspect of football — and also with the confidence to do what he was capable of doing on the pitch prior to his surgery.