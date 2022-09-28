Report: Serge Gnabry under scrutiny at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry inked a contract extension last summer, but that has not absolved him from being under close scrutiny at the club.

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Gnabry’s inconsistency is causing headaches for Bayern Munich’s coaches and executives alike:

What’s the matter with Serge Gnabry? This question has not only been asked by those responsible at the DFB around national coach Hansi Flick in the past few days. The national player’s low form was also a much-discussed topic on Säbener Straße. According to SPORT1 information, the Bayern bosses and Julian Nagelsmann’s coaching team are concerned and now also a little helpless about the 27-year-old’s performance fluctuations, which have been occurring again and again since this season.

This seems like it should not really be new to anyone at the club, including Julian Nagelsmann, who also coached Gnabry at Hoffenheim. While immensely talented and very productive, Gnabry’s tenure at Bayern Munich has been a roller coaster ride. Regardless, the Sport1 report states that Gnabry is not at odds with his teammates or coaches, but was annoyed with how he has been used at times:

According to SPORT1 information, there are neither problems with his teammates nor with Nagelsmann. However, Gnabry naturally disliked the short appearances in top games such as against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Union Berlin, or Inter Milan.

Nagelsmann’s plight of keeping his squad happy is not going to get easier and there will undoubtedly be more uneven performances from many players over the course of the season. Unfortunately, right now it appears that Gnabry, Thomas Müller, and Sadio Mané are all scuffling a bit, while Kingsley Coman is also out due to an injury.

However, one thing is certain: If any player’s form drops, Nagelsmann has more than enough options to replace him...no matter who it is.