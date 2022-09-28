Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

Things are not getting easier for Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga! Bayern lies fifth while Bayer Leverkusen currently sits fifteenth with only one win to their name in the Bundesliga (and a surprising victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League). Without further ado, this is what we have in this episode:

A look at how some Bayern Munich players performed over the international break including Serge Gnabry and Dayot Upamecano.

A change in heart from me regarding the number of goals Bayer Leverkusen has conceded so far.

A look at Bayer Leverkusen’s current squad and some of their transfers.

A discussion about what is really wrong with Leverkusen.

Discussing who might start for Bayern this game (Ryan Gravenberch?).

