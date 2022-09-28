Ralf Rangnick confident Julian Nagelsmann can steer Bayern Munich to domestic double

Bayern Munich’s sharp U-turn in the Bundesliga after such a bright start came as a bit of a surprise, especially with the amount of chances the attack has been creating. They’ve only tallied three goals from their last three Bundesliga matches despite creating over ninety chances from said set of matches. The finishing has been well below standard and they’ve been conceding cheap goals that have led to dropped points for four matches in a row — the first time in forever this has happened at Bayern.

Bayern’s front office has voiced their backing of Julian Nagelsmann since he’s been in the crosshairs. They’ve said that they still expect him to turn the club’s fortunes around after the international break concludes, even though they face a difficult stretch of matches upon returning. They face Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, and SC Freiburg after the break, with their two group stage matches in the Champions League against Viktoria Plzen in between two of those Bundesliga fixtures.

Despite the heightened concern surrounding the club (Bayern) and Nagelsmann, former RB Leipzig and current Austria national team manager Ralf Rangnick still believes that Bayern will win the domestic double, lifting the DFB-Pokal and yet another Meisterschale. The crisis is something he feels Nagelsmann will easily overcome, using last season as somewhat as a barometer, though there were a lot of different things working against the manager at different stages last campaign. “He proved last year and at the beginning of the season that he can not only lead the team, but also let them play exciting football,” Rangnick recently told Bild (via Az).

Bayern is currently occupying the fifth spot in the Bundesliga table, and they face two of the sides above them after the international break, but Rangnick is confident they’ll makeup the distance between now and the end of the season. They recorded healthy 2-0 wins over both Inter Milan and Barcelona already in the Champions League and easily dispatched Viktoria Koln 5-0 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. With that said, Rangnick feels that Bayern will still pull off the domestic double. “Last year it was the championship title, so there was a feeling of dissatisfaction because there have to be at least two at Bayern. I think Julian is capable of that this year - champion and cup winner,” he said.

Rangnick didn’t want to make too bold of a prediction for Bayern’s prospects in the Champions League, however he did say they could go far in the competition “if they continue like this.”