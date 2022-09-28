Brazzo looking for attackers to bring out the best in each other at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić’s appetite to add a striker in January is non-existent — and for good reason.

The club executive believes that his players need to be more efficient with the chances they get, but Salihamidžić can also look at the market and see that there is not anyone more intriguing thand the players already on the roster at the moment.

“It’s a question of the market. When there’s no classic striker that is affordable and you have the chance to sign someone like Mané, it was worth rethinking our plans” Salihamidžić recently told Sky 90 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The way things have gone was very good for us. When we have a game now and the coach sees that the three players up front aren’t working, he can substitute three equally good forwards.”

Clearly, the Bavarians miss former striker Robert Lewandowski a little, but Salihamidžić believes his attacking group can bring out the best in each other.

“We have seven or eight forwards for three or four positions up front. There’s no more hiding behind Lewandowski, now they can take responsibility, score goals and show themselves more. The idea was to create competition,” said Salihamidžić.