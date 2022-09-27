England’s Gareth Southgate laments big miss on Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala

England coach Gareth Southgate absolutely hated losing Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala to Germany when it came time for the youngster to pick an international side.

Of course, Musiala was an impact player for Germany in the squad’s 3-3 draw with England in the UEFA Nations League on Monday. The 19-year-old played a role in Germany’s first two goals and also probably helped direct a little more ire at Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who just happened to be victimized twice by Musiala.

“Musiala is an exceptional player. We had him play with Jude (Bellingham) in our U-16s. You know how much we liked him, you know how hard we tried to keep him,” Southgate told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “However, he was training at Bayern Munich with eight German internationals who had the opportunity to influence him. That’s a shame. He is a very special talent.”

Interestingly, Musiala might not have even drawn consideration from England so quickly if not for Germany’s proactive play to get him called to the senior team. More than anything, Chelsea FC’s failure to involve Musiala in the club’s first team was probably the catalyst that set all of this in motion.

