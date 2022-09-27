Bayern Munich Alumni: Niklas Süle says Germany has “awesome team”, but calls for each player to improve

Former Bayern Munich defender and current Borussia Dortmund star Niklas Süle did not come away from Germany’s UEFA Nations League matches feeling despondent about the squad’s results.

Instead, Süle felt inspired by the overall quality of the group. The big center-back did, however, call for his German teammates to all work on their respective games over the next six weeks.

“We know where we stand because we have a really awesome team. I think we still have six weeks and that each one of us can — and must — work on themselves,” Süle said (as captured by DW Sports).

Süle turned in to very solid efforts against Hungary and Germany and looks to be a shoo-in for a starting role next to Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger. The duo should be a formidable pairing during the World Cup as each has the size, speed, and aggression to be a force during the World Cup.

Want more discussion about the game? Check out our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify:

As always, we appreciate your support!