Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller looking at Real Madrid for inspiration on what Germany can do

After Germany’s roller coaster of a 3-3 draw with England on Monday, Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller took a few moments to assess the match and what his side can improve upon with its mentality.

“Whoever turned the TV off after 65 minutes probably went to bed feeling pretty excited about the World Cup. But just as I said, the feelings we have today won’t be decisive in how we approach our first World Cup game and with that in mind, I don’ care how we all feel today,” said Müller after the match (as captured by DW Sports). “Maybe Real Madrid is an example to us. I’ve played for a lot of coaches, including Carlo Ancelotti, who has won the most trophies. After things don’t go well, it’s all about getting back up and keeping your confidence. We’d do well to follow that.”

Real Madrid, of course, was largely written off last season before ultimately winning the Champions League.

One thing that Müller feels could help Germany is having so many Bayern Munich players working together on a daily basis over the next few weeks.

“Since we have a lot of Bayern players in the national team, it would be an advantage if we had a natural understanding, combinations, automatisms that you can fall back on and that also work at the club. It would be cool if we could work that out,” Müller told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

