Hansi Flick lauds Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala for perseverance

When Germany needed Jamal Musiala to step up…he did.

England v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3 Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Playing against England at Wembley Stadium was never going to be easy for Germany — or Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.

Musiala, of course, had to make the difficult call on which country to play for after spending a good period of his life in England.

While the bright lights of that big stage in London might have made the youngster sweat a little bit, Musiala never got unnerved, nor lost his way even when things got tough.

Instead, Musiala kept fighting and pushing to make something happen — which helped the 19-year-old contribute (in one form or another) to Germany’s first two goals in what would end up a 3-3 draw.

Musiala’s persistence in a tough match was not lost on Germany manners Hansi Flick.

“He showed in many situations today what characterizes him. We need that. With every dribble, he creates a different game situation and makes the opponent open, which creates spaces that you can go into. That’s just what sets Jamal apart,” Flick said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Musiala figures to be a key player for Flick at the World Cup later this year.

