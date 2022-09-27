England “didn’t really want to play” — Joshua Kimmich slams Germany lapse in wild 3-3 draw

After Germany rounded off their UEFA Nations League campaign with an exhilarating 3-3 draw with England, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich felt that Germany were caught lacking for most of the game.

The match was known for its lifeless first half followed by a second half full of action. Kimmich lamented Germany’s complacency after going 2-0 up, which allowed England — who were playing as badly as Germany, if not worse — back into the game.

“We had the game under control and were 2-0 up; England just played on the counterattack”, Kimmich said (via @iMiaSanMia). “After the 2-0 we become too passive and weren’t brave enough against the ball. It’s actually inexplicable because England didn’t really want to play.”

The 27-year-old also pointed out that Germany taking their foot off the gas should not have happened, but says that they will go out guns ablaze in the World Cup. “That shouldn’t happen in the second half, because we completely gave the game away. Each of us players now has six weeks to get a good feeling. And then we will go all-out for the World Cup.”

Want more discussion about the game? Check out our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify:

As always, we appreciate your support!