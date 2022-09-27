WATCH: Kai Havertz’s two amazing goals vs England; “Seven weeks before the World Cup” for Germany to fix mistakes

After getting blanked by a stout Hungary team, Germany returned to their scoring ways in a rousing, rowdy affair at Wembley against ferocious footballing rivals England — and Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz, one of Hansi Flick’s striker or at least goal-scoring hopefuls — found himself on the scoresheet not once, but twice. The game ended in a 3-3 draw that left both teams optimistic but neither completely satisfied.

“When you lead 2-0, then go 3-2 down, of course you have to be worried,” said Havertz after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “We still have 7 weeks before the World Cup to fix the mistakes. Today was probably another good game to learn from.”

Havertz — who roamed all over the field today but largely on the wings and in midfield — got things rolling in the 67th minute with a stupefyingly sublime screamer from the edge of the box. You’ll want to stick around for the replay to see just how inch-perfect his left-footed strike needed to be to beat Newcastle United keeper Nick Pope:

KAI HAVERTZ WITH A TRULY SENSATIONAL GOAL



It was a point in the game where it seemed the Germans would simply roll over hapless England — already relegated, twice defeated by Hungary, and positively slumping — but in whirlwind fashion, the Three Lions fashioned three strike-backs and found themselves in the lead with only minutes remaining!

Fortunately, Havertz was able to save the day, pouncing on seconds left over from a powerful shot by Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry in the 87th minute:

It caps off a sensational performance for Havertz, who had a strong EURO 2021 campaign and looks good to be one of Germany’s key men again — but he, like his teammates, will be left wondering over the next several weeks how this game turned so quickly. And how, for all the lovely highlights, they let control and very nearly the entire results slip so lightly through their fingers.

