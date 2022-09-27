Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Germany vs. England; Robert Lewandowski talks why he opted for FC Barcelona over Real Madrid; Youssoufa Moukoko to Bayern rumors squashed; Former Bayern player to Juve?; Thomas Müller recruiting Harry Kane?; and MORE!

For a half, former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick probably wanted to hit his team with defibrillator paddles. Maybe he went to the locker room and did just that...I don’t know, but what ever happened Germany was much better and it led to an insane 3-3 draw at Wembley Stadium.

Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Flick went with some changes to lineup, but not wholesale movement. Nico Schlotterbeck stepped in for Antonio Rüdiger, Thilo Kehrer replaced Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz was swapped in for Timo Werner, and Jamal Musiala took the place of Thomas Müller. Of course, there was some shifting of positions to make all of that work:

Jonas Hofmann, who appears to be a #FlickFavorite, slid up from right-back to right-wing, with Kehrer occupying the right-back role.

Both Germany and England looked “off” in the first half. There was a ton of talent on the pitch, but neither team played in an especially sharp fashion. The games very choppy early.

I think the best way to describe how each team played was “unsure.”

Leroy Sané’s new hairstyle, mustache combination makes him look like Marcel Sabitzer.

In the 25th minute, the momentum swung over to England’s side. Luke Shaw sent a beautiful ball into Raheem Sterling who got just behind the Germany backline, but Marc-André ter Stegen made a brilliant save. Seconds later, Thilo Kehrer had to make a strong play to stop a good chance for Harry Kane.

It was 0-0 at halftime and neither team was really playing like they were motivated or inspired to be there. Aside of Ter Stegen, Sterling was the best player on the pitch in the first half and that was really by process of elimination. Sterling’s decision-making in a couple instances was not great, but he was a consistent threat.

Germany looked much better in the second half.

Jamal Musiala took advantage of a really poorly conceived pass attempt from Harry Maguire before the English defender doubled down and fouled Musiala in the box for a penalty. İlkay Gündoğan buried in the 52nd second minute for a 1-0 Germany lead.

It was not Musiala’s cleanest game, but he always finds a way to be impactful.

Maguire is going to have a tough day in the English papers on Tuesday.

Like it or not Germany fans, Werner coming on did help open up the offense. Sure, he passed when he should have shot — and then missed a shot when he should have passed — but he ended up making good later on. In the 67th minute, Musiala took advantage of another Maguire miscue. The ball eventually found Werner out-wide, The RB Leipzig man bided his time, cut inside, drew in the defense, and found Havertz, who hit an absolute worldie.

I did like the threat that Werner brought, but yes, he needs to do a hell of a lot better with those first two opportunities.

From that point, Germany unraveled. Luke Shaw (72’) and Mason Mount (75’) each scored to knot the game at 2-2, things got way more physical, and the crowd was revved the hell up.

A sloppy challenge from Schlotterbeck gave England a penalty and Harry Kane buried for 3-2 lead in the 83rd minute. Schlotterbeck has a lot of talent, but this is the second time he’s done this against England.

I thought Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle were good for the most part. I think Süle helped himself a lot during this international break after getting off to a so-so start with Borussia Dortmund.

Right-back is going to be a fascinating position for Hansi Flick to pick a starter.

What an epic collapse by Germany...or so it seemed.

Gnabry would make his presence felt as he let loose with a long distance shot that England goalkeeper Nick Pope couldn’t handle. Havertz was opportunistic and beat Shaw to the spot to hit home the game-tying goal. That was about Gnabry’s only real contribution, but he made it count.

Havertz, who has been one of Germany’s most maligned players along with Werner, really needed a game like that.

That was an exhausting run of goals from both teams...it was like two heavyweight boxers, who sandbagged it for half a match before unloaded haymakers at each other during the championship rounds.

Overall, it was one terrible half and one extremely fun half. For this set of games, I just hope this gave Flick enough to see what he has, what he needs, and what his boys have to work on. Obviously, finishing and efficiency could be a lot better.

Upon seeing reports from Italy (!?) that Bayern Munich had interest in Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko, Sport1 journalists Kerry Hau and Patrick Berger went to work to show that the Bavarians would not be making a pitch for the 17-year-old:

Dortmund’s derby hero Youssoufa Moukoko’s contract expires in the summer of 2023. Talks about an extension are currently on hold - and now FC Bayern is said to have interfered in the poker for one of the greatest German storm talents! At least that’s what the Italian portal Calciomercato claims. According to SPORT1 information, Moukoko is currently not an issue for Bayern. Because they recently brought a 17-year-old top talent for the storm with Mathys Tel and next year, should there be a need and the opportunity should arise, they would only sign a seasoned player of top European level for the nine position.

As for what might happen with Moukoko, it appears he’ll either re-up with Borussia Dortmund or move on permanently — a loan is not an option:

According to SPORT1 information , a loan is no longer an issue for Moukoko . The player either wants to stay in Dortmund or be sold. In the summer, as a free transfer player (market value: 15 million euros), he could get a hefty hand money.

Bayern Munich might be on an international break, but there is a massive amount of news breaking from Säbener Straße despite most of the club’s players being on duty with their international teams.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

What to look for as Germany faces off with Hungary and England.

An examination of all the drama emanating from Bayern Munich these days...Players complaining about the system? Nagelsmann not hard enough on the players? Players not liking Nagelsmann’s criticism? The front office wants Nagelsmann to be tougher?

Trying to wrap our heads around House of the Dragon.

Man...there is A LOT to talk about this week and we’ve got a lot to say about everything, so check it out.

Nothing to see here Tottenham Hotspur fans...nothing to see. Was Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller doing a little recruiting?

Thomas Müller & Harry Kane after the game pic.twitter.com/RxZ1ZmyRoa — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) September 26, 2022

Former Bayern Munich left-back Juan Bernat could be on his way to Juventus:

Juventus Turin is deep in crisis and is planning a personnel change. Those responsible for the Italian record champions are on the lookout for a new left-back. Alex Sandro currently holds this position, but he is only under contract in Turin until next summer. According to information from the Gazzetta dello Sport , the top candidate as an alternative for Alex Sandro is ex-Bayern player Juan Bernat. The Spaniard wore the Munich shirt between 2014 and 2018 and then switched to Paris Saint-Germain. Although Bernat’s working paper in the French capital runs until 2025, the 29-year-old has lost his regular position. Apparently, Bernat isn’t the only household name Juve have their sights set on. Tuttosport reports that the Italians are also interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro. In contrast to Bernat, the Portuguese would be available on a free transfer after the season as his contract with BVB expires.

At one point last summer, Bayern Munich was rumored to have interest in PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old has since went on a pretty impressive run of battering the competition in the Eredivisie:

Cody Gakpo in the Eredivisie this season:



FC Emmen ⚽️⚽️⭐️

Go Ahead Eagles ️

Excelsior ⚽️ ️ ️⭐️

FC Volendam ⚽️⚽️⚽️⭐️

Twente ❌

RKC Waalwijk ⚽️⭐️

Feyenoord ⚽️ ️ ️ ️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/RuqMLG69OH — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 24, 2022

In turn, Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Everton, and Leeds United are all reportedly interested in trying to buy the forward.

Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski explained why he changed his allegiance from Real Madrid to FC Barcelona after years of flirtation.

“When I saw how determined they were to get me, I knew that this transfer was much more realistic than any of my previous connections with Madrid,” said Lewandowski. “A person’s thoughts and desires can also change in such a period of time. There used to be talks with Real Madrid, but nothing came of it. I always wanted to play in La Liga, that was clear to me. And when Barca came knocking this time, Barca was the only option for me.”

Germany failed to impress against Hungary in what can be summed up as a disappointing showing overall, particularly from the attack. If Hansi Flick’s side is to have any shot at going deep in the competition, they simply cannot look so toothless up front. Also, is Germany’s poor form coinciding with Bayern Munich’s poor showings of late mere happenstance, or are the two related?

Coming to the situation at Bayern, does Julian Nagelsmann show a preference for more senior players? Is the 4-2-2-2 getting exposed, or does the drop-in form have nothing to do with Nagelsmann’s preferred setup?

Loads of questions out there, sure, and that is precisely what Schnitzel, Samrin, and Tom are here to dissect in this podcast. The following is a list of the major talking points: