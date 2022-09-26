Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — England 3-3 Germany (UEFA Nations League)

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick must have been run through the gamut of emotions in this one.

Germany and England hooked up for a boring, lifeless, and uninspired first half before teaming up to put together a wild, rollicking second half that featured six goals and ended in a 3-3 draw. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A rundown of the scoring.

The boring first half that has me reaching for booze.

The incredible emotional roller coaster that was the second half.

Hansi Flick’s subs did make an impact (whether fans want to admit it or not).

What we can take away from the the UEFA Nations League as we near the World Cup.

