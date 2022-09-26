Hansi Flick tired of Timo Werner being scapegoated

Blaming Timo Werner has become one of the laziest tropes in German football and former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is getting tired of hearing it.

Against Hungary, some fans hit social media to roast Werner once again, but the RB Leipzig man was far from the only player who scuffled offensively against Hungary.

Thomas Müller was a complete non-factor in the latest of a string or lackluster showings. Serge Gnabry fell into a rut and could not get much going. Lukas Nmecha, Kai Havertz, and Jamal Musiala were non-impactful as subs.

Joshua Kimmich could not convert his chances and İlkay Gündoğan struggled to get into any type of rhythm as well. Leroy Sané was actually pretty terrific, but could not finish — a theme for many Bayern Munich players for both club and country.

Still, the prevailing theme after the match from some fans and some of the media was that Werner was somehow the problem.

Germany manager Hansi Flick has heard enough of that.

“You can’t always blame Timo for everything. The big question is: do we have a central striker? Timo has high quality. He tried again and again against Hungary,” Flick told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Generally, we didn’t play at the level we’re capable of. That’s why we are not in a nice situation.”

Werner has trouble establishing himself in the Hungary match, but the German attack was clearly experiencing more issues than just at the No. 9 position. Surely, Werner has get more involved and be more consistent when he gets his next opportunity, but the same could be said for many players who suited up against Hungary.

No matter who lines up for Germany against the Three Lions later today, Flick will need to see a much more efficient and overall better performance than what the squad produced last Friday.