England vs Germany: Gamethread and Live Blog

It looks like both Bayern Munich and Germany have some underlying problems for their coaches to figure out. With no striker up top, it looks like neither side are capable of breaking down defenses and scoring goals lately. Then again the same can be said about England, for wholly different reasons.

Gareth Southgate is a coach under pressure. His England side have failed to score a single non-penalty goal in this year’s edition of the Nations League. If Germany can’t beat them, then things will have officially hit a new low. Lets hope that a team with the likes of Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and co. won’t meet such an ignominious fate.

Match Info

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

