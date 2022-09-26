Report: Bayern Munich has made contact with Harry Kane’s camp, but not Tottenham Hotspur

According to a report from kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has made contact with the camp for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane in hopes of helping lure the English star to Germany next summer. The Bavarians have not made any contact with Tottenham Hotspur, though:

Bayern will go for an ‘important striker’ in 2023. Harry Kane is highly rated at the club and is considered the perfect striker. But as of now, Bayern never had any contact with Tottenham. From player side, the situation is also quiet and nothing is concrete.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), however, Kane is in no rush to leave London despite there being no progress in talks regarding a contract extension:

Kane is happy in Tottenham at the moment and is not in a rush to leave. Spurs want to extend Kane’s contract, but for now there’s still no breakthrough in the talks — and so the stories/rumours will continue.

It does appear that Bayern Munich is very serious about this pursuit, but the big question remains: Is Kane also serious...or is Bayern Munich the leverage he needs to secure an even bigger contract with Tottenham Hotspur than he was already due to get?