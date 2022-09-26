Jamal Musiala amped for Germany’s showdown with England

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala had a tough choice to make for playing international ball: Germany or England?

The talented youngster ultimately chose the Germans and will once again see the finalists for his services square off and Musiala is hoping he can play a role in helping his side get a victory.

“I always feel good in England. England have a strong team and my past here makes me look forward even more for the game,” Musiala said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I don’t know exactly how many times I’ve played at Wembley. I’ve been to school tournaments here before and made it to the finals twice. The atmosphere is always great. Last year’s game at the Euros was good, even though it’s disappointing we lost.”

Coming up through Chelsea FC’s academy and also with England’s youth national teams, Musiala has many friends on the other bench, including Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

“I was very close to Jude at youth level. He’s doing his job very well in Dortmund and I’m happy to see that. There’s also Tino Livramento and a few others. I’m still on good terms with most of them,” Musiala said.

Interested in more discussion from Germany’s loss to Hungary? Check our our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

“