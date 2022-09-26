Hansi Flick gives hints on who might start for Germany

For the first time, former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick will have to try and rally his troops with the German national team to rebound from a loss.

To bolster that attempt, it appears that Flick will be looking for some new blood to inject into the starting XI.

“Jamal Musiala will start tomorrow. He probably won’t be surprised with that,” Flick said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The boss will also have to find a replacement for Antonio Rüdiger, who was suspended for picking up his second yellow card. Flick did indicate he will start Marc-André ter Stegen as well.

“We’re still thinking about how we’ll do that. We have Nico Schlotterbeck, who is used to playing with Niklas Süle. But (Matthias) Ginter is also doing well. (Armel) Bella-Kotchap is also an option. It’s about giving players confidence in their qualities,” said Flick. “I expect Marc ter Stegen to start in goal once again tomorrow.”

There will be several other interesting selections as well — starting with what set of attackers will join Musiala in trying to break through England’s defense after a lackluster showing against Hungary.

Interested in more discussion from Germany’s loss to Hungary? Check our our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

