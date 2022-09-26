Match awards from Germany's 3-3 draw against England (UEFA Nations League)

England vs. Germany, beginning to resemble FC Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich, might have gone into the books as one of the least dramatic UEFA Nations League matches played; however, when Harry Maguire lost the ball to Jamal Musiala, the game changed for the better.

Jersey Swap: Mason Mount & Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham was a solid presence trying to make things happen throughout the game; he held tough in midfield. He earned the penalty that eventually gave England the lead in the game for the first time. Mason Mount’s energy pushed England forward. Mount scored a wondergoal and pushed his team to improve.

Der Bomber: Kai Havertz

The former Bayer 04 Leverkusen and current Chelsea FC forward scored a brilliant goal and did not do too poorly overall, especially when he played behind the striker. He also did well to follow up on Serge Gnabry’s effort and scored the equalizer. Overall, this was a very good night from Kai Havertz!

Fußballgott: İlkay Gündoğan

Manchester City's Gündoğan scored from the penalty stop and was only marginally better than Joshua Kimmich in the first half. In the second half, he raised his level as his team’s attack also improved. He seemed more involved as the game went on. This wasn’t the worst performance from Gündogan.

Der Kaiser: Marc-André ter Stegen

The FC Barcelona goalkeeper made two solid stops from Raheem Sterling in the first half which kept the match at 0-0. Germany could have been two down at the break otherwise. His brilliant save for Bukayo Saka late in the game capped off a wonderful night for him. In addition, none of the German defenders were good enough to warrant a mention here. The German backline looked porous at times in the second half. Antonio Rüdiger was clearly missed.

Meister of the Match: Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala can sure dance around a defense! He has arguably been Bayern’s best winger to date, and once again proved to be the key to unlocking the match. He forced Harry Maguire into an error and earned his team a penalty which Ilkay Gündogan converted — then won the ball, again off Maguire, to supply the German breakaway that would eventually result in their second goal. He continued to dribble past multiple players whenever he got the chance and was able to cause panic in the English backline.

