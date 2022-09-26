Bayern Munich Frauen triumph 3-0 over Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich easily batted aside Werder Bremen to return to winning ways in the Frauen-Bundesliga. The 3-0 victory was their first league win of the season in two tries, and they end Matchday 2 of the 2022/23 season in third place with four points, tied on points with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Highlights and recap below:

Bayern controlled the game handily throughout — 67% domination in possession, with 80% pass accuracy to only 55% from their opponents. However, it took a Giulia Gwinn wondergoal in stoppage time at the end of the first half to break a 0-0 deadlock. The Bayern right-back's corner beat everyone and curled into the far side of the goal, leaving Bremen's Anneke Borbe only to shake her head with a wry smile of exasperation. An outstanding bit of skill that could not be stopped.

Georgia Stanway — the England international recently arrived from Manchester City to slot directly into the heart of the Bavarian midfield — flashed her own technique to kick off the second half, a fantastic outside-of-the-boot hit from range that forced Borbe to stretch into a save. Stanway, unfortunately, picked up her second yellow card in two games — defender and fellow transfer window arrival Tainara joining her in the books on this occasion.

Despite their clear disadvantage, Werder Bremen tried their luck and fashioned a surprising 13 shots in the end — it's just that none of them were even on goal. A calm day at the office for Bayern keeper Maria-Luisa Grohs? Not entirely, as the game stretched past the 80th minute still just 1-0, a swing of the tide remaining a distinct possibility.

Enter the Linda Dallmann show. Bayern's #10 blazed a sweet pass across the face of goal to find a roaring Jovana Damnjanović — the Serbian striker showing the forwards of the men's team, if they were watching, how to arrive at the far post. Dallmann then did it solo to kill off the game for good, coming out of nowhere to nick a ball away in build-up, turn, and smash home a wondergoal of her own from the edge of the box.

Elsewhere in the league

The headline match of the week was Saturday's contest between defending champions VfL Wolfsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The home side, Hoffenheim, snatched a 14th minute goal and looked good for the upset against an otherwise dominant Wolfsburg team, but goals from Jill Roord (85') and Jule Brand (89') secured all three points and a perfect 2-0-0 start for the visitors.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who drew 0-0 to Bayern to open the season, put on a show in a spectacular 4-2 goal-fest at SC Freiburg.

Not sure how to watch the FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga, and other women's football competitions? Check out atafootball.com, which also carries the UEFA Women's Champions League for the United States audience.