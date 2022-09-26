Ex-Bayern Munich player Holger Badstuber plans to start coaching

Ex-Bayern Munich player Holger Badstuber revealed that he wants to get started with his coaching career in an interview with Sport Bild. Badstuber joined Bayern as a player from Stuttgart at the young age of 13 in 2002 and broke into the first team in 2009. Badstuber was tipped to be an absolute star.

But persistent injury issues completely derailed his entire career. Again and again injuries limited Badstuber’s potential and forced him to spend long spells in the hospital instead of on the pitch. He was eventually released by Bayern after 15 years at the club, spent 4 years at VFB Stuttgart, then moved to FC Luzern, where his contract was ripped up within six months.

Without a club since then, Badstuber announced on September 5th, 2022, that he was retiring from professional football, marking an end to a career filled with misfortune. But now Badstuber wants to start a new career as a coach.

“I want to start in youth football and then see where it goes,” the former German international stated. “I want to give myself time to grow and progress at a logical rate.”

But despite planning cautiously, Badstuber has big goals for his coaching career. “I want to eventually end up in the Bundesliga.”

The road to the Bundesliga will begin in 2023, when he plans to study for his coaching license. Will he reach the Bundesliga as a manager? Perhaps even as manager of Bayern? The chances do seem slim but it’s not impossible. Either way, if he ever returns to the Allianz Arena, he will be greeted with a roar. Here’s to seeing you again in the Bundesliga, Badstuber.