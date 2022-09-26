Bavarian Podcast Works S5E13: What went wrong for Germany vs Hungary, looking ahead at the World Cup fixtures, is Nagelsmann’s 4-2-2-2 working?; and more!

Germany failed to impress against Hungary in what can be summed up as a disappointing showing overall, particularly from the attack. If Hansi Flick’s side is to have any shot at going deep in the competition, they simply cannot look so toothless up front. Also, is Germany’s poor form coinciding with Bayern Munich’s poor showings of late mere happenstance, or are the two related?

Coming to the situation at Bayern, does Julian Nagelsmann show a preference for more senior players? Is the 4-2-2-2 getting exposed, or does the drop-in form have nothing to do with Nagelsmann’s preferred setup?

Loads of questions out there, sure, and that is precisely what Schnitzel, Samrin, and Tom are here to dissect in this podcast. The following is a list of the major talking points:

What Tom thinks the issue is with Germany at the moment.

Schnitzel’s scathing views on Timo Werner starting upfront for Germany.

Is Jonas Hofmann at RB actually a bad idea?

What the go-to attack should be for Germany in the World Cup.

The underperforming midfield.

Bayern Munich’s poor form coinciding with Germany’s... bad luck or something more?

Nagelsmann’s ‘alleged’ penchant for picking senior players.

The 4-2-2-2 formation... the real deal or a hindrance?

