Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and PSG to chase Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko; More doubt on move to Bayern for Harry Kane; Hansi Flick’s future uncertain?; Benjamin Pavard pointing toward Bayern exit?; and MORE!

In what would be a crazy a turn of events, Bayern Munich is — allegedly — eyeing 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko. The Bavarians are not alone, however, as Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly taking a close look at the BVB youngster:

Is FC Bayern looking for a new striker using their worst league competitor? As the Italian portal “Calciomercato” reports, Munich should deal with Youssoufa Moukoko. The 17-year-old’s contract expires next summer, so he would then be available on a free transfer. BVB, on the other hand, would of course like to extend the attacking talent, according to “Bild”, the teenager should already have an offer ready to be signed. According to the Italian report, in addition to Bayern, other top clubs from Europe are also interested in Moukoko – Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, among others, are mentioned as potential buyers. What would speak against a Moukoko commitment from Bayern: With Mathys Tel, Munich already have a top young talent in their offensive lines. That another one is added? Rather unlikely…

I can’t see any way Borussia Dortmund would let Moukoko leave — especially for Bayern Munich. If BVB had (somehow) kept Erling Haaland, it would have been somewhat conceivable to think Moukoko would have been sold to another big club, but probably not a rival like Bayern Munich.

Former Bayern Munich defender Owen Hargreaves does not think Harry Kane will be leaving Tottenham Hotspur next summer:

SPORT BILD knows: The captain of the English national team is on the note from Munich. In the coming summer, the topic on Säbener Straße could become very hot if Kane decides not to extend his contract with the Londoners, which runs until 2024. Then Bayern would make an offer. The consultant has already been assured of this.

To Hargreaves, Kane is simply too important to let got for Tottenham.

“He’s owned by Tottenham Hotspur and I find it hard to imagine him not playing in London next year,” said Hargreaves. “(Kane) is already under contract with a top club at Tottenham and also has a really good coach in Antonio Conte. I also think he wants to break all the records in the Premier League — and he has every opportunity to do that.”

When Hansi Flick was named coach of Germany, I had this “pie in the sky” view that Flick would grow old with the position given its limited workload.

Flick, however, seems to have a different idea about how long he will stay in the position.

“I have no idea whether I will do it for another two, three or five years, but it will certainly not be ten (years),” Flick said.

It’s too early to start thinking about who could succeed Flick, but hopefully he can push the Germans to the World Cup and bolster his coaching legacy even more.

Bayern Munich might be on an international break, but there is a massive amount of news breaking from Säbener Straße despite most of the club’s players being on duty with their international teams.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

What to look for as Germany faces off with Hungary and England.

An examination of all the drama emanating from Bayern Munich these days...Players complaining about the system? Nagelsmann not hard enough on the players? Players not liking Nagelsmann’s criticism? The front office wants Nagelsmann to be tougher?

Man...there is A LOT to talk about this week and we've got a lot to say about everything, so check it out.

It seems that Benjamin Pavard is set on playing center-back...even if he has to move on from Bayern Munich.

“What I want is to play center-back. A decision will be made in the near future, but today I’m not asking the question. In the national team, the coach can play me in any position, I’ll do it,” said Pavard.

Pavard has been terrific so far this season for Bayern Munich and provides the type of dependable versatility that coaches love. The Bavarians have a built-in competition for the right-back spot should Pavard leave (Noussair Mazraoui and Josip Stanišić), but the depth he provides at center-back will be tough to replace.

Having Pavard as the fourth center-back is an incredible luxury and it will be tough to find a replacement of that quality. Sure, Pavard could decide to stay but with Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, and Dayot Upamecano as Bayern Munich’s top-three options at center-back, there is no clear pathway for Pavard to find a spot in the starting XI.

There were some rumors floating around that Bayern Munich was going to get involved with a pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, however, was there to snuff out the rumor with one of his patented flexxxes:

It is NOT TRUE ❌ that @FCBayern is currently interested in Dusan Vlahovic (@juventusfc) @Corriere — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 25, 2022

The rumors had legs for a bit because Bayern Munich reportedly had interest in Vlahovic last season.

One of the best, most consistent performers in MLS in recent seasons has been Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner.

Wagner, a German, has been rock solid since making the jump from Würzburger Kickers to Chester, PA back in 2019. Still just 25-years-old, Wagner looks like he is headed back to Europe after the MLS season ends:

Sources: Expectation is that Philadelphia Union star LB Kai Wagner will "absolutely" be sold to Europe this winter. Leeds United far from the only club interested, will be difficult for them now rather than the summer.



Wagner, 25, has 15 assists + is part of best defense in MLS. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) September 25, 2022

As noted above, Leeds United (which also features former Philadelphia Union star Brenden Aaronson), is intrigued by Wagner, but there were previous rumors that some German clubs would also be involved in the bidding.