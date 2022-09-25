Germany Watch: Hermann Gerland added to Germany’s coaching staff for the World Cup to keep Hansi Flick in check

For a very long time, Hermann Gerland was the assistant coach at Bayern Munich.

That tenure ended at the same time Hansi Flick’s walked away from the Bavarians. He recently has been serving as the assistant coach of the German U-21 national team under coach Antonio di Salvio, and now Hansi Flick wishes to bring Gerland to the World Cup as a part of the coaching team for Germany.

Having worked with the likes of Jupp Heynckes, Pep Guardiola, Louis van Gaal and Carlo Ancelotti makes Gerland quite the experienced candidate and Flick agrees, explaining this to be the reason for the addition to Süddeutsche Zeitung (as transcribed by kicker). “When he watches games for us, I can rely on his judgment 100%. His analysis is often a pleasure,” Flick said, praising the 68-year-old for his judgement and experience.

“His coaching career is a single success story,” Flick continued. “What players used to be with him and later became world stars! If it hadn’t been for him then, the young Thomas Müller would probably have ended up in Hoffenheim,” Flick said, speaking of Gerland’s eye for talent.

“But not only his good eye, but also his direct style will do us good in the tournament. I need trainers who don’t say: Great, trainer, great job, you’re the best. I want trainers who also say: Hansi, I don’t think that’s right,” he said, citing Gerland’s direct nature. “All our trainers do it in their own way. But Hermann is particularly good at it because of his vast experience,” Flick declared.

Citing an example of Gerland’s direct and honest nature, Flick spoke of the end of his tenure at Bayern where he took a few wrong decisions. He revealed that it was Gerland who came up to him and pointed out that it was not the players who were at fault — it was Flick himself.

It is certainly also the case that Flick does not like the image that Gerland has in public. The former Bayern assistant manager is known for his rigorous tactics and “old-school” training methods. One may remember his infamous kopfballpendel, that Bayern players have time and again, used to improve their heading skills,

“Do you know what really bothers me? When Hermann is always called: Oh, old school! That is sometimes said about him at Bayern. That annoys me,” Flick said, expressing his frustration at the same.

It is certain that Flick looks forward to Gerland’s expertise, honesty and analyses — for those are elements that could take Germany very far at the World Cup.