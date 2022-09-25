Jamal Musiala excited about Germany’s chances at the World Cup

Germany may be reeling after their shaky performance in a 0-1 defeat to Hungary on Friday, but it wasn’t so long ago that the prospects for Hansi Flick’s squad were soaring — along with those of Bayern Munich. It was in this context that Bayern and Germany starlet Jamal Musial spoke to Sport Bild earlier this month, previewing the upcoming 2022 Men’s World Cup in Qatar as well as his team’s recent performances relative to England.

“We’re on a good way,” Musiala had said back before the present crisis, via @iMiaSanMia. “The game against England in the Nations League showed that we developed. I think we would be ready for England at the World Cup. It won’t be easy to beat us in Qatar.”

Musiala came up in the Chelsea FC youth system and had eligibility to declare, but former German men’s national team coach Joachim Löw helped secure the youngster’s services for Germany instead.

England had the first laugh after Musiala’s commitment to Germany, defeating Löw’s side in the round of 16 at EURO 2021 — but it’s been a careening path downhill since then. Flick’s side showed a lot more bite in a 1-1 result against the Three Lions this June that, if anything, was fortuitous for the latter. And after a loss to Italy in this international break, the English find themselves unceremoniously relegated from their group in the Nations League.

Of course, it hasn’t been easy sledding for Germany nor Bayern in recent times, either. And this Monday’s renewal of the famous international rivalry between the two footballing countries will be, once more, a measuring stick heading into the World Cup.