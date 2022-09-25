Claudio Pizarro’s testimonial match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen was a success

Claudio Pizarro is one of the legends of the game, for both Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen. He arrived in Bremen in 1999 with a lot of promise and honed his game to become the goal-machine that he is. Mainly tossed around by Bayern and Werder, he’s had spells in Chelsea FC and FC Köln. He retired in 2020 with 197 Bundesliga goals to his name, which makes him the second-highest non-German goal scorer in the league, behind a certain Robert Lewandowski at 312 goals.

After retiring, Pizarro became an ambassador for Bayern Munich and went around, most recently going to a fan meet in Washington D.C. prior to Bayern’s game against D.C. United. Earlier today, he played his testimonial match (per Bayern’s official website).

The players who took part (via @iMiaSanMia) were Giovane Élber, Daniel van Buyten, Paulo Sergio, Andreas Ottl, Marcel Witeczek, Markus Schupp, Thomas Linke, Piotr Trochowski, Diego Contento, Mario Gómez, Arjen Robben, Hans-Jörg Butt, Michael Tarnat, Carsten Lakies, and Harald Dax.

The Bayern Munich Legends drew 4-4 with Pizarro’s Amigos in his testimonial match. Pizarro scored twice, Gómez and Van Buyten scored one each.