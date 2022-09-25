Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich target Harry Kane leaning toward re-upping with Tottenham Hotspur?; Bayern’s new mascot; Alphonso Davies is a good guy, eh?; Josko Gvardiol focused on RB Leipzig future; Kylian Mbappe complains about PSG; and MORE!

Sky reporter Dharmesh Sheth has attempted to throw some cold water on a potential move to Bayern Munich for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane:

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is more likely to sign a new contract at the north London club than join Bayern Munich next summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth. The German giants are thought to be keen on the England captain, but Sheth thinks he is “leaning towards” remaining at Hotspur Way. Despite admitting Spurs are enjoying a healthy relationship with Kane once again, Sheth told GiveMeSport: “That’s not to say that Bayern Munich aren’t interested. And they are, as I’ve been told by the Sky Germany reporters, a ‘number nine club’. They love a number nine. They’ve had one of the best in the business for the last seven or eight years in Robert Lewandowski, who’s now left, and now they’re trying to play in a different way. They’ve brought in Sadio Mane, not necessarily playing with someone like Lewandowski.” “They tried to get Erling Haaland, but that was never going to happen once City had come in with that bid and whatever they were paying him in wages. But it hasn’t really started as well as they would have liked in the Bundesliga, at least anyway, for Bayern Munich. And so, I think they’ll be looking at that position to strengthen, and they’ve been huge admirers of Harry Kane for a long, long time.”

It is too early to know exactly who — or what — to believe regarding a potential pursuit of Kane by Bayern Munich. Certainly, it would make sense for the Bavarians, who look like they need a true centerpiece to their attack. Kane, however, is an Englishman through and through...and it might ultimately be hard to convince him to leave the comforts of home in favor of a future in Germany.

Bayern Munich introduced a new mascot, “Mia”, to the fold and it too the ol’ Bern Man about three seconds to stare creepily in her direction:

Our ladies have a new mascot!



Say hello to Mia! #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/skkKkE0QcL — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) September 24, 2022

This might explain why Berni “got in shape” (Berni does not have a “nose problem”, nor is he on a cycle of Dianabol, nor both at the same time...we swear).

Quality move from Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who stayed late to take pictures and sign autographs for fans while playing with the Canadian national team:

Stayed to sign every autograph he could.



Man of the people @AlphonsoDavies pic.twitter.com/UT7Cei7llF — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) September 23, 2022

Bayern Munich might be on an international break, but there is a massive amount of news breaking from Säbener Straße despite most of the club’s players being on duty with their international teams.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

What to look for as Germany faces off with Hungary and England.

An examination of all the drama emanating from Bayern Munich these days...Players complaining about the system? Nagelsmann not hard enough on the players? Players not liking Nagelsmann’s criticism? The front office wants Nagelsmann to be tougher?

Trying to wrap our heads around House of the Dragon.

Man...there is A LOT to talk about this week and we’ve got a lot to say about everything, so check it out.

For now, highly sought after defender Josko Gvardiol will stay with RB Leipzig — and said he didn’t put a ton of thought in moving to Chelsea FC over the summer:

Josko Gvardiol on Chelsea bid turned down by Leipzig: "I didn't think too much about that negotiation. It’s only my second year, I've to learn - I'm happy in Leipzig". #CFC



Chelsea could return with new bid in January: "We'll see what happens in the winter", Gvardiol says. pic.twitter.com/iXG75Y4UMX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2022

I legitimately do no know who Stormzy is (nor do I care, though I’m sure Stormzy is a talented musician? Performer? Artist?), but Jose Mourinho is in his new video:

Nooooo way. Big Jose Mourinho in the cut!



Stormzy is back in full effect after a long hiatus in "Mel Made Me Do It" video



➡️ https://t.co/WbWn4FPmD0 pic.twitter.com/V6y61M0jts — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) September 22, 2022

ESPN captured some background on how this happened:

After a three-year hiatus, premier British grime star Stormzy caused waves on social media on Thursday night when his brand new track dropped without warning. The 29-year-old released new song “Mel Made Me Do It” along with a 10-minute promo video that includes a host of cameo appearances from assorted famous faces from Louis Theroux to Usain Bolt. Halfway through the epic track there is also a surprise appearance from one Jose Mourinho, who appears alongside Stormzy with his finger pressed to his lips while sampled audio of his famous “I prefer not to speak” postmatch quote plays. After the song was released, the AS Roma coach shared a photo of himself and Stormzy on Instagram with a message thanking the rapper for including him in the project. “Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy’s new music video out today. I had a great time,” the 59-year-old Portuguese wrote.

I guess this means Mourinho is more hip than me...damn it.

Related KHR admits Bayern Munich rejected Jose Mourinho in the recent past

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is one of the greatest talents on the planet, but he is also a massive baby:

Kylian Mbappe has made a thinly-veiled dig at PSG by claiming he has ‘more freedom’ when playing in the French national team than he does at club level. The 23-year-old shone in France’s 2-0 Nations League victory over Austria on Thursday night, scoring the opener before Olivier Giroud sealed the win with a well-taken header. After the game, the PSG star said: “What they ask of me here is different. Here, I have much more freedom than at PSG. The coach knows that there is a ‘9’, like Giroud, and so I can move and go to space. In Paris it is different, they ask me to play pivot, although I enjoy everywhere.”

When will this guy be happy?

Germany knew it would have a strong challenge against a very game and aggressive Hungary side and that is exactly what Hansi Flick’s boys got during a 1-0 victory for the Hungarians.

The loss ended Germany’s 13-match unbeaten streak.

Nothing came easy for Germany and an early goal for the Hungarians put the Germans in a very uncomfortable spot for the match. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode: