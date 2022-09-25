BFW Series: What ever happened to...Paul Will?

In July of 2018, defensive midfield prospect Paul Will (not to be confused with this guy) inked a deal to move from 1. FC Kaiserslautern to Bayern Munich.

Will was slated to get his career with the club started on Bayern Munich II and went on the build a nice reputation for himself on that squad. During that 2018/19 season Will had one goal and one assist in 19 games across all competitions for Bayern Munich II.

In 2019/20, Will had another solid season with two assists in 22 games (covering 1244 minutes) across all competitions. Will was thought — at one point — to potentially have a future with the first team. To get “senior team” opportunity, however, Will had to move on.

For the 2020/21 season, Will transferred to SG Dynamo Dresden and integrated into the squad pretty seamlessly as he played 2,370 minutes in 29 games across all competitions. Will had one goal and two assists and became a no doubt starter for the team.

In 2021/22, however, Will fell in-and-out of the starting XI as had two goals and no assists in 26 games across all competitions (covering 1,183 minutes). This season, Will has made four appearances across all competitions for SG Dynamo Dresden, tallying 730 minutes of field time. Will’s contract will expire in the summer of 2023.

Ultimately, Will has gotten more playing time with SG Dynamo Dresden than he would have at Bayern Munich, but his next move will be interesting to watch play out. At 23-years-old, if Will has dreams of playing in the Bundesliga or even 2. Bundesliga, he might have to consider a move — even if he is comfortable in Dresden.