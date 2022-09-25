Germany coach Hansi Flick: “It’s obvious” 2022 World Cup should not be in Qatar

When FIFA awarded Qatar the hosting rights to the World Cup back in 2010, it already raised eyebrows because many see Qatar as unfit to host such a massive event, political affairs notwithstanding.

Hansi Flick, who managed Bayern Munich from 2019 to 2021, echoes the sentiment of being opposed to the World Cup being in Qatar. The 57-year-old coach said that the hosts have done all sorts of questionable behavior and believes that FIFA shouldn’t have gone through with their decision back in 2010.

“Was it right to award the WC to Qatar? This question should have been answered much earlier – with a no! Fact is that in Qatar when it comes to human rights, when it comes to sustainability, a lot is not right, it’s obvious,” Flick told Süddeutsche Zeitung (via @iMiaSanMia).

There are other criticisms about this year’s winter World Cup too, such as the physical toil on players, who are already in the middle of playing English weeks, that will report for international duty, and the tournament running from November to December, although this was a logical decision due to the high summer heat in Qatar.