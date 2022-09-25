Marcel Sabitzer on how Bayern Munich can get back to winning ways

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has been one of the most important players at the club in his so-called “bounce back” season. The 28-year-old is so far proving his worth and justifies the €15 million the club paid for him in 2021.

At the present, Sabitzer says he’s in tip top shape and will be ready to play when called upon. “I’m fine, I feel good. I’ve played a lot of games, so I’m on a good physical level,” Sabitzer said.

The Austrian acknowledges that Bayern are in a slump right now, but vows to get back to winning ways upon returning from international duty.

“Of course, our situation is not easy. Not winning four games is not what the club wants. We have to fight back and get back on track after the break,” he said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Sabitzer also pointed out the big problem that explains the club’s erratic form: problems with finishing chances. That proved to be Bayern’s undoing because they only scored less than five goals from almost 100(!) chances in the past four league games (per Bundesliga’s official website). The former RB Leipzig rocketeer emphasized the need to put the game to bed as soon as possible.

“In the first three, four, five weeks we didn’t give our opponents a chance, but then everything was gone all of a sudden,” Sabitzer said. “We certainly missed too many chances. We have to make sure we kill the opponent off earlier.”