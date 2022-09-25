Bayern Munich Alumni: FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski says Bundesliga is more physical than La Liga

Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is getting his footing in La Liga after spending the large majority of his career in the Bundesliga, but the Polish Hitman has already noticed one major difference between the two league: The physicality.

“The Bundesliga was definitely more physical. In Spain, many more teams try and want to play football. This is how I see it now, but I do not rule out that the perception will change. We are facing matches with teams that will defend themselves,” Lewandowski told Przeglad Sportowy (captured by Barca Universal). “This was the case against Elche. Seemingly the last team in the table, I scored two goals, but it was really hard for us to play because the opponent was very defensively positioned and moved skillfully on the pitch.”

Lewandowski, who was never really one to shy away from physical contact, probably appreciates the lesser toll that will be put on his body in La Liga. Already in prime condition, Lewandowski might see his career extended even further with a less daunting beating on his body from week to week.