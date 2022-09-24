Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller points to mistakes as Germany issues, promises team will stand together

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller was among the players who were not exactly sharp in Germany’s 1-0 loss to Hungary in the UEFA Nations League.

In fact, the defeat to the Hungarians was among the least impactful performances that Müller has had in recent memory. Worse, Hungary goal scorer Ádám Szalai was Müller’s mark on the corner play that resulted in the game-winning tally.

Clearly, it was not a good day for the Bavarian legend.

”The first half was really disappointing. We made way too many mistakes. A lot of players are not having the easiest time at their clubs at the moment, we didn’t bring the power on the pitch today. We continue to stand together even when things don’t go well,” Müller told ZDF (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Germany will try to right the ship against England on Monday.

