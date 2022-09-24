 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich irate with Germany’s poor showing against Hungary

Germany was flay and never really got it together.

Germany v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3 Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich was extremely unhappy with Germany’s sloppy 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hungary in the UEFA Nations League.

“We were far too slow in our passing game and made way too many mistakes. Winning the group in the Nations League was our goal, but it wasn’t noticeable in the first half. We did nothing and lacked everything in the first 45 minutes,” Kimmich told ZDF (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We still have the last Nations League game against England before the World Cup. We have to do better and we will do better.”

Germany’s attack — and motivation — both were lacking from the outset. Something seemed “off” and despite having some solid moments, the Germans were felled by some untimely mistakes and poor finishing.

England, however, did not fare any better than Germany as the Three Lions dropped a 1-0 decision to Italy in a match that surely left English fans frustrated.

If you want to commiserate on Germany’s poor match against Hungary, check out our lamentations on out Postgame Podcast:

