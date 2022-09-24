“The first half was really sh*t” — Jonas Hofmann minces no words after Germany loss

Jonas Hofmann took no prisoners in his evaluation of Germany’s poor performance in a 0-1 defeat to Hungary in the Nations League.

“The first half was really sh*t,” the Gladbach winger said after the game, via @iMiaSanMia. “Unfortunately you have to say it as it is. We tried to play faster in the second half, but we still didn’t create a lot of chances. Today’s game must be a lesson for us.”

What can you say — he calls ‘em as he sees ‘em! Normally in the attacking group for his club side Borussia Mönchengladbach, Hofmann was tried at right-back from the start against Hungary. He’d played there before for national team coach Hansi Flick, but not for some time — and had settled in as one of Flick’s main goal-scoring threats in the June fixtures.

Flick would come to regret this call, but it’s not as if his side were able to turn their fortunes around in the second half, either. Still, the difference between halves was palpable, as Hofmann’s emotional and colorful response can attest. No clean sheet for Marc-André ter Stegen today — and no goals to be found for the German attack, either.

In more advanced positions in the second half, Hofmann was able to find more joy — but in his best chance of the game, he was found offside. It looks like it’ll be between Hofmann and Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry for the right wing position against England on Monday.

But whoever gets the starting nod, the entire team will have to come up with creative solutions to their sputtering offense — and fast — if they’re to arrive in Qatar in form for the 2022 Men’s World Cup.

Interested in more discussion of the game? Check our our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!