Goalkeeping talent Christian Früchtl wishes to return to Bayern Munich at some point

Goalkeeping talents at Bayern Munich don’t have it easy, for between the posts is the ever-reliable Manuel Neuer who is still the best goalkeeper on the planet. Getting a starting spot is near impossible, considering Neuer’s record of starting nearly every game. This makes a sticky situation for young goalkeepers for whom it is of paramount importance to start every game, and Christian Früchtl is one of them.

Früchtl was sold to FK Austria Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga so as to receive more play time. He had been with Bayern for years and still hopes to one day succeed Neuer. “I still want that, but I think everyone else wants that too, that they can be in goal at Bayern Munich and play at the highest level,” Früchtl told Sportbuzzer, emphasizing on the competition he faces to get a starting spot at goal at Bayern. He faces competition particularly from Johannes Schenk, who is a part of the first team squad, though he barely plays with them.

Früchtl, who is currently with the Germany U-21 squad, has spent years in the Bayern academy and in the long term, can hope to have a place in the first team. Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic believes his move to Wien to be the necessary next step in his career. Though the 20-year-old struggled to leave the club of his heart, he had to, in order to get more match practice. He also stated his desire to perform so convincingly he cannot be denied a spot anywhere.

Früchtl went on to praise Neuer, who gave him lots of advice. “When you have what I consider to be the best goalkeeper in front of you, you learn a lot, if not everything. But you also have to go your own way,” the youngster said.