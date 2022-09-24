Match awards from Germany’s 0-1 loss to Hungary in the UEFA Nations League

Today’s draw against Hungary saw Germany perform, let’s face it, pretty badly. After a generally underwhelming performance, here’s who stood out.

Jersey Swap: Péter Gulácsi

As much as the German attack under-performed today, they still tested Gulácsi’s ability between the sticks, and he definitely rose up to the challenge. The RB Leipzig captain was forced to make a few saves that were pretty impressive.

The Hungarian squad was quite strong today and the entire team seemed to want to dominate the pitch, but I’d have to say that their goalkeeper was the best player on the pitch.

Der Kaiser: Antonio Rüdiger

Throughout the game, the Real Madrid center-back was a consistent performer for Germany at the back-line. Apart from the one goal Germany conceded from a set piece, his-skill ensured a clean sheet for the rest of the game.

He was also involved in feeding a few balls to the attack, including a chance the Germans had at the 73rd minute, when Rüdiger sent long ball that found Kai Havertz alone in the box.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

This award goes to the only midfielder that actually showed up to the game. While Jamal Musiala had a fairly decent game, he was only able to do so much in the short amount of time he was there. İlkay Gündoğan, on the other hand, had one of the worst games I’ve seen him play, and it must’ve been clear enough to Hansi Flick too, after he brought Gündo off in the 69th minute.

But back to Kimmich — the Bayern Munich midfielder had a not-so-amazing game but still fairly better than his teammates. He was involved in a few impressive attempts to score, and he just shows his quality and ability to change the tone of the game with every passing opportunity he fashioned. Germany was looking lifeless and honestly uninspired in the first half of the game, but seemed to be revived in the second half, the credit for which I think needs to go to Joshua Kimmich.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sané

Germany’s attack today was quite disappointing. They lacked confidence and seemed to be vulnerable during plays (which is unacceptable, considering the sheer talent on that squad). However, Leroy Sané performed the best out of them. While he was unable to convert the chances that he received, he created a few of his own, making the gameplay a little more lively. Sané’s sparkle revived his squad during the match in the down periods.

Meisters of the Match: Hungary

Germany today had a what I can only call shambolic game tonight, and if I’m being completely honest, no one deserves the man of the match award from the German squad. We were out-performed in every way possible, and it was disappointing to watch them play today.

As a result we’re giving a second tip of the hat — many hats, as it were — to Germany’s opponents on the day. It’s really a shame Hungary aren’t going to the World Cup after the display they have put on in this Nations League group.

Interested in more discussion of the game? Check our our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!