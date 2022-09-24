 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joshua Kimmich happy that Bayern Munich has challengers this season

The Bundesliga being more competitive is making people happy.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by DAX Images/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has taken some away from his duties for Germany to reflect on the first few weeks of the Bundesliga season and had some interesting thoughts.

”The Bundesliga is more interesting. Dortmund players are particularly happy with that. Of course you hear a few things here, especially from Niki Süle. As a Bayern player, you want to be at the top. The season is still long,” Kimmich said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One Bayern Munich player who could help the squad get back to the top of the table of the Bundesliga is Serge Gnabry. Gnabry has not been able to lock down a starting position under Julian Nagelsmann this season, but could find his way back to more playing time soon enough.

“Serge is an extremely important player for us because he’s direct and always looking for the goal. Now he hasn’t played quite as often from the start, but I and we as a team have a lot of trust in him. We know what he’s capable of,” Kimmich said.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works