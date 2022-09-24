Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Germany vs. Hungary; Bayern Munich not interested in Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos, but maybe Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez?; Secret exit clause for FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé; and MORE!

With no Bayern Munich games to cover, we were all over Germany’s UEFA Nations League game against Hungary — which was thoroughly disappointing.

Welcome to BFW, where misery loves company! Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Hansi Flick rolled with a pretty conventional lineup. You might lament the lack of Jamal Musiala in the starting XI, but I was okay with with for a couple of reasons. First, he has been banged up a bit, so any extra rest he can get is good. Second, he is such a game-changer, I actually like him as a substitute player...right now. That could change in time, but for this match, Musiala starting on the bench was all good with me:

The Germany XI to play Hungary this evening #GERHUN pic.twitter.com/FWRVrk5EtE — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 23, 2022

Flick is going to give Jonas Hofmann a strong look at right-back to see if this is a feasible option for the World Cup. Flick’s quotes after the game, however, indicated that the experiment might be over.

Hungary is a fun team to watch. They play with pace, aggression, and a no-fear attitude. The squad has some real talent and is vastly underrated by most people.

After a relatively shaky start, Germany’s backline and midfield got it together.

Hungary’s goal was a product of Ádám Szalai out-hustling Thomas Müller to get to the front post and then deftly flick the ball toward the back post for a goal. What an effort...a true highlight for Hungary after being on their heels:

Oh my, Ádám Szalai this was FILTHY!



Hungary takes the lead over Germany!



: FS1 pic.twitter.com/KY0H9BzP5e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 23, 2022

Müller did not have a good start. He looked slow and a bit out of it and never got into the flow of the match.

The first half was really confounding for Germany. At times, they controlled play, but could do nothing with their possession.

Hungary’s style of play was clearly frustrating the Germans.

Hansi Flick switched to a back-three based formation for the second half with Thilo Kehrer coming on for Serge Gnabry.

Péter Gulácsi’s 51st minute save on Leroy Sané was incredible from such a close-range. Gulácsi didn’t really have to move, but that was a rocket from Sané.

Germany’s pace and sense of urgency began to wear down Hungary. If only Germany had played that way for the entirety of the match.

Hungary’s press had lot some of its zip by about the 60th minute. Germany had the edge in momentum and was trying like hell to make something happen.

Flick tried to inject some fresh legs in at the 69 minute mark as Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala came on for Timo Werner and İlkay Gündoğan.

Like Bayern Munich, Germany’s efficiency with their chance was simply not good enough. Timo Werner, Sané, Joshua Kimmich, and Müller all had good chances, but could not convert.

For what it is worth, Kimmich and Sané each had a strong showing, aside of their inability to finish.

Overall, it was a pretty awful performance. Germany never got in sync, never looked like they were on the same page, and just were not effective shooting.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, and/or Postgame Podcast, give them a look or a listen:

To do the Daily Schmankerl, I have to chase down some obscure rumors and crazy stories, but I didn’t even know Goncalo Ramos-to-Bayern Munich was a rumor.

Well, if you did, then you can rest easy in know that Sport Bild’s Christian Falk shot it down soundly:

NOT TRUE ❌ is that @FCBayern is interested in striker Goncalo Ramos (Benfica Lissabon) for Winter @TheSun — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 23, 2022

The Benfica striker certainly has some talent, but he doesn’t strike me as the best option for Bayern’s next No. 9.

Strike me...get it?

It’s Saturday...cut me some slack.

Well, if Bayern Munich does not have interest in Goncalo Ramos, there is at least one report stating that the Bavarians want Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez:

After the recent earnings crisis in the Bundesliga, the nine-player discussion has flared up at FC Bayern. According to coach Julian Nagelsmann, they would have liked to have hired a classic striker to succeed Robert Lewandowski in the summer, but there was no suitable candidate for a corresponding price on the market. This could change in the coming months. According to a report by the “Calciomercato” portal, Bayern have Lautaro Martínez on their list and want to consider a commitment for the coming summer. The Argentine international is still under contract with Inter Milan until 2026, but the Nerazzuri would not be entirely averse to a sale. The proceeds could be reinvested in a permanent signing of Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan from Chelsea FC.

Would you want Martinez with Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich might be on an international break, but there is a massive amount of news breaking from Säbener Straße despite most of the club’s players being on duty with their international teams.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

What to look for as Germany faces off with Hungary and England.

An examination of all the drama emanating from Bayern Munich these days...Players complaining about the system? Nagelsmann not hard enough on the players? Players not liking Nagelsmann’s criticism? The front office wants Nagelsmann to be tougher?

Trying to wrap our heads around House of the Dragon.

Man...there is A LOT to talk about this week and we’ve got a lot to say about everything, so check it out.

Ousmane Dembélé might have a secret release clause built into his new deal with FC Barcelona:

With a view to other star players in La Liga, that would be almost a mockery: As L’Équipe reports, Ousmane Dembélé has anchored an exit clause of “only” 50 million euros in his new contract with FC Barcelona. For comparison: An exit clause is stipulated for player contracts in Spain, which is usually exorbitantly high for the top stars - as reportedly fixed at 1.1 billion euros for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. Where does the 50 million euro sum come from at Dembélé? According to L’Équipe, the ex- Borussia Dortmund player’s months of chewing gum poker before the end of his contract in the summer and the Catalans’ financial problems meant that it ended up being a special working paper. Specifically, Dembélé is said to have waived the mandatory bonus for signing the contract, which Barca was unable to pay. According to the report, the exit clause was reduced significantly - and can be drawn as early as next summer. Then the French offensive player and his advisors could pocket half of the amount of 50 million euros, it said.

Julian Weigl might end up being too expensive for Borussia Mönchengladbach to keep...unless Benfica reduces its asking price on the German: