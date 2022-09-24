EA Sports releases the top rated Bundesliga players in FIFA 23

EA Sports’ latest edition of the massive FIFA franchise is being released in October. Every year, fans anticipate the ratings of the players, as these are an effective way to rate a player, if done correctly. For those who don’t watch certain leagues or teams, it is a quick indicator of a player’s talent. So while it is a video game after all, many people view these as universal ratings for players.

EA Sports recently announced the top 15 Bundesliga players in FIFA 23, and with Robert Lewandowski no longer in the German top-flight, we have a new king in town, Manuel Neuer. The German goalkeeper tops the list of talent with a 90 overall.

The top 5 rated players in the league are all Bayern Munich players with 8 players total in the top 15. Players with notable upgrades are Christopher Nkunku who jumped all the way up to 86 and Patrick Schick who is at a much more reasonable 85 overall after a strong performance last season.

Alphonso Davies received a considerable upgrade but is sitting just outside the top 15 with an 84 overall. More ratings will be announced in the coming weeks as the date gets closer to release! What are your thoughts on the top 15?