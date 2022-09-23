 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies subbed off with injury for Canada

Doesn’t look too bad; we’ll be monitoring closely for more updates.

FC Augsburg - Bayern Munich Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bayern Munich star left-back Alphonso Davies has been injured on international duty with Canada, though it does not appear too serious. He was subbed off at the 60’ minute mark in the Canada men’s national team’s match against Qatar — a part of their FIFA World Cup preparations — which the Canadians won 2-0. Davies had bagged an assist, playing a creative role in attack for Canada.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like Davies will be out for an extended period. Per onesoccer via @iMiaSanMia, his head coach provided a positive update after the game:

Canada coach John Herdman on Alphonso Davies: “I think he’s alright, he was smiling on the bench.”

That’s good news for Bayern, but the Canadians do have another match in this international break as well. Davies might play in that one, but given this knock, his health situation will be one to monitor. From a Bayern Munich perspective especially, the squad are light on left-back options with Lucas Hernández out for a more extended period.

