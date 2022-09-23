Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies subbed off with injury for Canada

Bayern Munich star left-back Alphonso Davies has been injured on international duty with Canada, though it does not appear too serious. He was subbed off at the 60’ minute mark in the Canada men’s national team’s match against Qatar — a part of their FIFA World Cup preparations — which the Canadians won 2-0. Davies had bagged an assist, playing a creative role in attack for Canada.

Alphonso Davies has been subbed off with an apparent injury against Qatar. More information after the game https://t.co/BR0VbM1YGG — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 23, 2022

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like Davies will be out for an extended period. Per onesoccer via @iMiaSanMia, his head coach provided a positive update after the game:

Canada coach John Herdman on Alphonso Davies: “I think he’s alright, he was smiling on the bench.”

That’s good news for Bayern, but the Canadians do have another match in this international break as well. Davies might play in that one, but given this knock, his health situation will be one to monitor. From a Bayern Munich perspective especially, the squad are light on left-back options with Lucas Hernández out for a more extended period.