Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Germany 0-1 Hungary (UEFA Nations League)

Germany knew it would have a strong challenge against a very game and aggressive Hungary side and that is exactly what Hansi Flick’s boys got during a 1-0 victory for the Hungarians.

The loss ended Germany’s 13-match unbeaten streak.

Nothing came easy for Germany and an early goal for the Hungarians put the Germans in a very uncomfortable spot for the match. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A rundown of the scoring and game play.

Ádám Szalai’s circus flick was something to behold.

Some words on Hungary’s relentless style of playing.

Germany’s more urgent pace for the second half and why it needs to be that way from the outset in every match.

Thank you for all the support! Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up-to-date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.