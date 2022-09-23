Report: Bayern Munich have asked Harry Kane not to extend with Tottenham Hotspur

It appears that Bayern Munich might not need a striker after all as they are currently going hard after Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane. The English striker is hesitant at extending with the London-based club, while Spurs are doing everything to keep him. It probably won’t be long until the Lily Whites give in to Bayern’s pressure

Bayern being hot on Kane’s heels have made Spurs nervous and were reportedly ready to listen to offers, but the Rekordmeister looks like they’re working behind the scenes as they asked Kane’s camp to wait for their offer while holding off Spurs’ efforts to extend him (Bayern-Insider podcast via @iMiaSanMia). It is also rumored that Manchester United and Chelsea FC are interested in Kane.

After initially believing that a striker was no longer needed, Bayern’s recent performances had people believing that maybe a striker was needed after all. Sure, we have French youngster Mathys Tel whom Lothar Matthäus advocated to be the man to lead Bayern’s attack. But is he ready for a big task of performing at the highest level at such a young age? Maybe Kane will be the answer to Bayern’s terrible form in the league? Maybe Kane will audition for the Bayern job in the Nations League? Only time will Tel.