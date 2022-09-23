“Out with that!”: Former Bayern Munich striker Mario Basler fumes over Thomas Müller

Bayern Munich’s slump before the international break is both down to the coach and players, one of whom was singled out by ex-Bayern pro Mario Basler.

Basler, who scored in the 1999 UEFA Champions League Final, sees Thomas Müller as inadequate to be starting games for Bayern and suggested that he should be benched for Serge Gnabry.

“A Thomas Müller who is completely out of shape — out with him!” Basler said (via Tz). “Nagelsmann should give Serge Gnabry a chance and not always just those who have been at Bayern for 20 years.”

Basler was not done, though, as he even doubts Müller’s qualities by saying that Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan should start ahead of the Raumdeuter for Germany.

“In terms of football, Ilkay Gündogan is a class better than Thomas Müller,” declared Basler. The 53-year-old doesn’t see Müller playing a major role at the World Cup either. “Musiala and Sané have to play, Kai Havertz is also up front for me,” he said.

“I think Müller’s form at the World Cup, in big games, isn’t what it used to be,” he concluded.