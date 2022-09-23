Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 12 — Talking all of the drama surrounding Bayern Munich, Julian Nagelsmann, the players, and front office, plus thoughts on what to watch in Germany’s UEFA Nations League matches; and MORE!

Bayern Munich might be on an international break, but there is a massive amount of news breaking from Säbener Straße despite most of the club’s players being on duty with their international teams.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

What to look for as Germany faces off with Hungary and England.

An examination of all the drama emanating from Bayern Munich these days...Players complaining about the system? Nagelsmann not hard enough on the players? Players not liking Nagelsmann’s criticism? The front office wants Nagelsmann to be tougher?

Trying to wrap our heads around House of the Dragon.

Man...there is A LOT to talk about this week and we’ve got a lot to say about everything, so check it out.

