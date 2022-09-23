Ahead of Hungary, England matches, Germany’s Hansi Flick not worried about his attack

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is working tirelessly on finding the best starting XI for Germany ahead of the World Cup later this year.

With so much talent available, some might think it will be easy, but Flick knows better. Each match presents a delicate set of strategic decisions on who should play and which of his athletes work best together for a particular match-up.

One area of the squad that seems to concern most fans is the team’s No. 9 position. As of now, Timo Werner appears to be the leader in the clubhouse for the role. With 10 goals and two assists in 12 games under Hansi Flick so far, Werner has been a constant threat, but could stand to improve his efficiency.

Germany will also feature Lukas Nmecha and Kai Havertz, who both can man the position. Flick could also ultimately opt to play a system that doesn’t feature one striker, which would open up players like Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, and Jamal Musiala to join into the mix.

Flick, though, does not want to dive into the specifics of what he is going to do.

“The intensity was very high for everyone who trained today. Everyone wanted to score goals, that’s what you need. I don’t want to talk about individuals. We have enough players who are able to score goals. Let’s wait and see who will play upfront,” Flick said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).